Firefighters on the scene after fire broke out in an apartment building in the Tremont section of the Bronx on Sunday night, Nov. 21, 2021. (PIX11 NEWS vis LLN NYC)

TREMONT, the Bronx — At least seven people were hurt after flames broke out in a Bronx apartment building late Sunday night, authorities said.

According to the FDNY, units responded around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a fire in a six-story residential building at 2120 Hughes Ave., at the corner of East 181st Street, in the Tremont section.

The fire started on the second floor of the building, according to fire officials.

Three civilians and one firefighter were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while three other civilians refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just after 11:30 p.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by fire marshals early Monday morning.

