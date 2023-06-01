THE BRONX (PIX11) — An MTA bus operator has been charged with assault and a hate crime after a fellow bus operator who is transgender said she was attacked inside a women’s locker room at a bus depot in the Bronx.

The transgender bus operator is speaking out about her ordeal, hoping the MTA will make changes to ensure equality for LGBTQ employees.

Nana Mangual said the MTA is trying to fire her after she was the victim of an assault at her workplace.

“I couldn’t get this trauma incident out of my head,” Mangual said.

There is a reported cellphone video from an incident inside a women’s locker room at the Eastchester Bu Depot about two months ago.

Mangual, who identifies as a woman, said after she finished taking a shower, she began to get dressed, and that’s when she alleged a fellow bus operator Sonia Rivera went on a verbal attack before it became physical. Mangual said her cell phone was knocked out of her hands, and Rivera hit her, and that’s not all.

“She told me I need to use the men’s room. When she realized I was recording, she turned around and physically attacked me.” Mangual said.

Police arrested Rivera, who is a long-time employee with the MTA. She now faces several charges, including harassment and harassment as a hate crime and assault.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the MTA said.

The MTA does not tolerate violence or discrimination of any kind in the workplace and takes allegations of this nature very seriously. Given this matter is currently under investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. MTA spokesperson

Mangual said she joined the MTA because she loves driving and loves being around people, but since she’s been working for the MTA, it has been a tough road.

“It was nerve-racking because I don’t see any transgender drivers I was being discriminated against,” Mangual said.

Mangual wants the MTA to offer better accommodations for transgender employees, including offering gender-neutral restrooms.

Since the incident, she has been unable to return to work. She said she has PTSD, and the MTA is not helping her with medical leave claims.

It has also been a challenge getting worker’s comp.

We asked the agency if they would consider offering gender-neutral facilities for their employee, and the spokesperson said to refer to the statement.