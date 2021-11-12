Toddler falls out of window at Bronx NYCHA complex: NYPD

Police and fire officials respond to reports Friday night of a child who fell out of a ninth-story window in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A 2-year-old boy fell out of a ninth-story window Friday evening, police said.

Officials got a call at approximately 5:35 p.m. reporting that the child fell out of the window of a NYCHA apartment complex on Trinity Avenue.

The boy is believed to have fallen through a space in the window, which had an air conditioner unit, police said. His mother and an 11-year-old girl were at the home at the time of the incident.

The child, who police said was conscious and alert, was taken to an area hospital.