THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three women robbed a Bronx grocery store last month and one of the suspects pulled a Taser on the store manager when he tried to stop them, police said Monday.

The group tried to leave the Antillana Supermarket at 124 West Fordham Rd. without paying for the items at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to the NYPD. One of the women then tried to use the Taser on the store manager before the trio fled the scene, police said.

There were no injuries reported. The stolen items cost $7, police said.

There have been no arrests.

