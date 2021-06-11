Three wanted in connection with series of Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX — A group of three men are wanted for a series of robberies that have been happening across three precincts in the Bronx in the past two weeks, police said.

The first incident took place on May 26 at around 10:39 a.m on East Tremont Avenue. A man, 27, was walking when three unknown individuals approached him from behind, pointed a silver revolver at his torso and demanded his money. The individuals forcibly took his necklace before fleeing northbound on Purtian Avenue and getting into a silver SUV with two other individuals inside.

The second incident happened less than 10 minutes later in front of a residential building in the area of Buhre Avenue and Mayflower Avenue. A man, 48, was surrounded by three unknown individuals, who pointed a black firearm at his torso and demanded his money. The victim, in fear for his life, ran down the street yelling for help.

The individuals fled in a gray Lexus SUV, last seen heading on Buhre Avenue toward the Hutchinson Parkway.

Another three incidents happened in the early morning hours of June 1. The first happened at around 2 a.m. on Lydig Avenue. A man, 29, was walking when two unknown individuals approached him from behind, pointed a black revolver at his torso and demanded his money.

The victim, fearing for his life, gave them his backpack, which contained a Samsung cell phone and $300. The individuals fled on foot westbound on Lydig Avenue, then entered a Volkswagen Jetta and fled to parts unknown.

At 5:30 a.m. the same morning, another robbery took place on Morrison Avenue. A man, 55, was walking when three unknown individuals — all dressed in black, wearing ski masks — exited a white Volkswagen Jetta, grabbed him and displayed a fire. At that time, one of the individuals said, “don’t move, give me everything.”

The individuals forcibly took the victim’s cell phone and property before fleeing in the Jetta.

The final incident happened 35 minutes later on the corner of Dwight Place and MacDonough Place. A man, 68, was walking when a four-door sedan pulled up next to him. Three unknown individuals — again, all dressed in black and wearing ski masks — displayed a black firearm and told him “give me what you got.”

The victim, scared for his safety, ran down Dwight Place. The individuals got back in the car and were last seen heading down MacDonough Place.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents which police believe to be connected.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.