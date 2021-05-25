Three teenage girls slashed in the Bronx; police arrest two, plus one teen’s mom

CROTONA, the Bronx — Three teenage girls were slashed in the Bronx on Monday after an argument, police said.

Two of the teens argued with the third, along with her 39-year-old mother, near East 180th Street and Crotona Avenue around 6 p.m., officials said. All three teenage girls were injured during the dispute; they were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

Police arrested two of the teens and the 39-year-old woman.

NYPD officials have not yet released details of the dispute that led to the slashing.

