THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three suspects threw glass bottles at a woman’s face on a Bronx street last week, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was walking near 1544 East 174th St. when she was attacked at around 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to the NYPD. The woman was cut in the face and taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspects fled westbound on 174th Street after the incident, police said. There have been no arrests.

