MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three victims were shot on a Bronx street Friday afternoon, police said.

Mayor Eric Adams’ Press Secretary, Fabien Levy, confirmed the news on Twitter. He said the mayor was briefed on the situation.

Levy described the victims as all being minors. There are several schools in the area.

According to police, the victims are two females and a male. One of those victims is described as being likely to die, but police did not confirm which one.

The other two victims were shot in the buttocks and leg, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

