MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people, including a 5-year-old boy, were found dead in a Bronx apartment Sunday morning, police said.

The child, a 38-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman were found in the home at 674 East 136th St. in Mott Haven at around 6:40 a.m., according to the NYPD.

It was unclear how the victims died, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

