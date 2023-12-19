THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for three armed assailants wanted in connection with a pair of robberies in the Bronx last month.

The two incidents happened on Nov. 17, at two different commercial establishments, authorities said. The three assailants allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the employee working, while demanding cash before fleeing the scene.

There were no reported injuries, according to the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.