Thousands show vaccination card, attend free homecoming concert in the Bronx

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — Orchard Beach was alive with the sounds of hip hop Monday for the first of four free concerts.

A free ticket and proof of vaccination were required for entrance.

The concerts are sponsored by the City of New York and Universal Hip Hop Museum, which is being built in the South Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the concerts will encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

Staff members checked photo identification and looked at CDC vaccination cards or the Excelsior Pass before visitors could enter.

The concerts are billed as a “dynamic lineup of Hip Hop, Latin freestyle, dance, freestyle, techno, and funk artists.”

Some famous and original rappers, hip hop artists and DJs will take to the stage each night. 
Saturday night’s sold out concert in Central Park featured a variety of popular and headlining acts. 

