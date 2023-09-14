THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Emotions boil over from residents in the South Bronx. Stray bullets have shot four innocent people for three consecutively bloody days. All in one neighborhood.

The surveillance video showed a 71-year-old woman walking across busy East 138th Street and Brook Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

“I heard three shots. I ran, and I’m a nurse, so I gave her CPR,” a woman told PIX11 News.

The victim took a bullet to the back and died almost immediately, according to officials. A 34-year-old next to her was also shot but survived. A man in all black was then seen on video sprinting from the area.

“This place is out of control. It’s been like this for 100 years. No one gives a sh*t,” the witness told PIX11 News.

While gun violence in the 40th Precinct has dropped significantly this year – this week has been incredibly violent.

Gilly Delgado is a violence interrupter at Lincoln Hospital and has assisted four families since Tuesday when an 8-year-old was shot after school.

“That’s where we come in to mediate the conflict and deal with the solution at hand,” Delgado said.

PIX11 pressed police on their plan to stop the shootings, which they said had been fueled by gang beefs.

“We’re going to mobilize cops from the Bronx and outside the Bronx to this location,” said Chief Benjamin Gurly.

“We’re not going to stop until people are held accountable,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.