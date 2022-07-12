Spring Valley resident Jefferson Hernandez, 20, was killed during a motorcycle transaction in the Bronx on May 18, 2022. (PIX11)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A third suspect has been arrested and charged for his role in a 20-year-old Spring Valley man’s death. According to police, the victim, Jefferson Hernandez, came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction.

Bronx resident Leonardo Hernandez, 25, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he is not related to the victim.

Two other suspects — Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32 — are facing the same charges.

Jefferson Hernandez was shot and killed while meeting up to buy the motorcycle at East 144th Street and Exterior Street in Mott Haven, police said.

A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting. Police said four suspects took part in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).