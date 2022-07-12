MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A third suspect has been arrested and charged for his role in a 20-year-old Spring Valley man’s death. According to police, the victim, Jefferson Hernandez, came to New York City for a Facebook Marketplace motorcycle transaction.
Bronx resident Leonardo Hernandez, 25, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he is not related to the victim.
Two other suspects — Manuel Reyes, 23, and Joan Vasquez, 32 — are facing the same charges.
Jefferson Hernandez was shot and killed while meeting up to buy the motorcycle at East 144th Street and Exterior Street in Mott Haven, police said.
A firearm was found at the scene of the shooting. Police said four suspects took part in the incident.
