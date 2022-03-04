GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for two sneaker stealers seen on camera removing shoes from a Bronx Sketchers store.

The robbery took place about 6:45 p.m. Feb. 11, police said Friday. The two men entered the River Avenue and took five pairs of sneakers — all while flashing a knife at a store employee.

(Credit: NYPD)

The pair fled on foot after the incident, taking the shoes — valued at about $425 — with them. No one was injured during the theft, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).