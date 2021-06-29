Thieves on motorcycle grab dad’s chain, drag him along Bronx street

Police released images of men in connection with a June chain snatching in the Bronx. (NYPD)

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Thieves on a motorcycle grabbed the chain around a dad’s neck and dragged him along the sidewalk in the Bronx, police said Monday.

The 35-year-old dad was on Burnside Avenue buying ice cream for his 5-year-old son on June 6 when the thieves snatched the gold chain, forcibly removing it from the victim and fleeing eastbound.

Emergency medical services treated the dad for scrapes and bruising to his arms, legs and neck.

Police asked for help identifying the pair on the motorcycle. They released surveillance images Monday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

