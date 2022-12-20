Suspect who stole a box containing $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products last month, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) – A thief stole a large box containing $4,000 worth of products from a Bronx beauty supply store earlier this month, police said on Tuesday.

The thief walked into a Feel Beauty store on Fordham Road and stole a box with about $4,000 worth of wigs and hair products that was left unattended near the front door around 10 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Tuesday but no descriptions were provided. There have been no arrests.

