Thief steals 14 iPads from Bronx school building: NYPD

Police are looking for this person in connection with the theft of 14 iPads at a Bronx school on May 25, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

CLAREMONT, the Bronx — New York City’s efforts to close the digital divide in public schools took a hit late last month after a thief stole over a dozen iPads from a building in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Monday.

Police said the unidentified female entered the building at 240 East 172nd St. in Claremont, which houses several public schools, through an unlocked front door around 9:30 p.m. on May 25.

The individual took 14 iPads worth about $6,000 and fled the scene, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).