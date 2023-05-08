THE BRONX (PIX11) – With pizza in one hand and vino in the other, dozens of people gathered near the intersection of Hughes Avenue and Crescent Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx for a day of eating, drinking, and most importantly, being happy because that’s what Mike Greco would’ve wanted – the late owner of Mike’s Deli on Arthur Avenue.

The intersection where loved ones gathered is behind the Arthur Avenue Retail Market where the deli still stands and now bears his name. The street was co-named after Greco who was also known as the Salami King.

Greco passed away in 2019 at 89 years old after building a legacy on his passion and work ethic. He immigrated to the United States from Italy at 17 years old with just $50 in his pocket.

Known for his singing and exceptional customer service, Greco’s memory will live on in the Bronx’s Little Italy and his son David Greco has been carrying that legacy.

“My father always said, ‘Your business is your extended family,’ and everybody he treated like family, so thank you again,” David said. “He would say ‘Grazie! Mangia!’”

David’s children are also in the family business reaching broader customers through the deli’s TikTok account.

Between the salami hanging from the ceiling and the world-famous sandwiches, loyal customers like Michael Rosado can’t recommend it enough.

“You definitely have to check it out,” Rosado said before taking a bite out of The Forza sandwich. “If you’re looking for the best deli in the United States, you have to come here.”

With his name on the street sign, he will physically be remembered for generations to come and his spirit will not be forgotten. It is still felt and cherished by the friends and family members who showed up to the ceremony to celebrate him.

“A lot of merchants, a lot of customers too, they feel like it’s well-deserved because my father was amazing,” David said tearing up.