MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — Residents in the Bronx who are out of their homes after Monday’s building collapse, are waiting to find out when they can go back inside to retrieve their belongings.

The Department of Buildings’ emergency aid work to stabilize the building began on Wednesday. Once contractors have everything stabilized, they will start emergency demolition on the collapsed portion of the building. Once that’s done, tenants will be briefly let back inside to gather their things. In the meantime, they’re making do as best they can.

“My apartment is over here on the first floor. It’s still standing,” Antonio Rodriguez said.

Rodriquez patiently waits to find out when he can gather his things from inside the apartment his family has called home for the last 30 years.

“One time you ask somebody, it’s tomorrow, the next day. It’s today at 4 o’clock, then it’s hectic right now. Nobody knows,” said Rodriguez.

Building super Felix Vargas and his wife Maria lost their apartment in the collapse.

“I have no home right now, but I’m staying with my daughter. I don’t feel good, but it’s okay,” Vargas said.

The Red Cross provides 51 households with emergency housing, meals and other essentials.

Rodriguez said the agency helped his parents secure necessary medications from local pharmacies. He’s hoping to retrieve personal documents soon and more than the clothes on his back.

“I basically had this. Luckily, I went to Target and bought some T-shirts to go to work,” Rodriguez said.

Red Cross is also working with families to help develop long-term plans, connecting them with city agencies and other organizations to help them get back on their feet.