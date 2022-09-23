THE BRONX (PIX11) — When construction crews disturbed a Bronx community garden’s beds, people living in one NYCHA development sprung into action to help rebuild it.

Terry Heard is leading the work at the butler houses, rebuilding a community garden. Heard leads a team of residents here at the butler houses with rakes and shovels Friday. With her daughter by her side, It’s become a community and family affair. They have their work cut out for them.

Back in March, Heard says a sidewalk shed and construction was put up with little regard for their plants. An NYCHA spokesperson told us, “The scaffolding sheds were installed to conduct necessary roofing replacement work in accordance with Local Law 11.

The garden will remain open during façade repairs, and NYCHA is working with Grow NYC and the New York Restoration Project to connect interested gardeners to additional resources.”

The Butler Houses Community Garden needs volunteers and support to keep growing.