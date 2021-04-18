Teens climb fire escape in the Bronx to steal cash, designer purse: NYPD

Police say five teenagers used a fire escape to break into a Bronx apartment and steal cash and other items on April 11, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — A group of teens were caught on camera using a fire escape to break into an apartment in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The burglary happened on April 11 around 7:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the area of Sheridan Avenue and East 168th Street in Morrisania, according to the NYPD.

The five suspects, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, entered the apartment through a bedroom window connected to the fire escape and stole about $500 in cash, a Michael Kors purse, jewelry, and a Macy’s credit card, police said.

No one was injured during the burglary.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).