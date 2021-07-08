Bronx teen fatally shot in head after argument: NYPD

Bronx

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation late Wednesday night after a Bronx teenager was shot and killed just outside his building after an argument, according to the NYPD.

Authorities believe it all started when 19-year-old Tyquill Daugherty got into a dispute with another person in the lobby of his apartment building, on Prospect Avenue in the Belmont section.

Police responding to a 911 call arrived around 11:30 p.m. and found Daugherty laying outside the building with a gunshot wound to the head, unconscious and unresponsive, officials said.

EMS responded and rushed the teen to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD believes the suspected shooter fled the scene in a dark, four-dour sedan.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and police had no description of who they were looking for.

