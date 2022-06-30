The suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx on June 28, 2022. (PIX11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the suspect who approached a teenage boy in the Bronx and fired at him multiple times June 28.

The 15-year-old victim was walking near a Walton Avenue pawn shop when the unknown suspect approached him, displayed a firearm and shot him multiple times. One of those shots hit the victim in the head, police said.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction after the attack.

The teenage victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed as being in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).