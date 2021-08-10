Teen shot in foot in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crime scene do not cross tape.

(File/Getty)

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — An 18-year-old was hospitalized overnight after being shot in the foot on a Bronx street, police said.

According to the NYPD, the teen was near a building at the Boston Secor Houses NYCHA complex around midnight when he said he heard shots and suddenly felt pain.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Crime, community services talk of the Bronx

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

More Bronx

Crime

Long Island police arrest 10 in major dog fighting ring

Drag racing hit-and-run in Crown Heights kills woman

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter