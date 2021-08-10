Teen shot in foot in the Bronx: NYPD

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — An 18-year-old was hospitalized overnight after being shot in the foot on a Bronx street, police said.

According to the NYPD, the teen was near a building at the Boston Secor Houses NYCHA complex around midnight when he said he heard shots and suddenly felt pain.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning as police continued their investigation.

