MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday, charging her with both murder and manslaughter for her alleged role in a baby’s death. The girl has not been identified by police.

The newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide in April, months after he was thrown from the window of a Bronx building.

According to police, a teenager told police she had given birth to the boy inside of her East 158th Street apartment. Investigators later determined she had thrown the boy out of a fifth-floor window on Oct. 24, 2021.

Emergency medical workers pronounced the infant deceased at the scene.