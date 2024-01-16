THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured when a stranger slashed her in the face on a Bronx sidewalk last week, police said.

The suspect attacked the teen while she was walking near 3777 White Plains Rd. at around 4 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. The girl was cut in the face and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was last seen running southbound on White Plains Road and then westbound on East 216th Street, police said. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

