EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl was shot Tuesday evening; the teen was struck by a bullet while outside a Bronx NYCHA complex.

Police said an unknown suspect approached a group of people at the corner of East 225 Street and Laconia Avenue, near the Edenwald NYCHA houses, about 7 p.m. The suspect then took out a firearm, shooting it multiple times and hitting the girl in the leg.

EMS took the teen to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. No other injures were reported.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting. The suspect fled on foot afterward.