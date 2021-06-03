Teen wanted in Bronx stray-bullet shooting of 80-year-old: NYPD

Cops released an image of a man accused of firing shots in the Bronx, striking an 80-year-old man on May 17, 2021 (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — Police on Wednesday identified a teenager as the suspected gunman in a May shooting that left an 80-year-old bystander wounded in the Bronx.

The NYPD said they’re looking for 16-year-old Darryl Burnett in connection with the stray-bullet shooting.

Authorities said it happened back on May 17, near the intersection of East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the Crotona Park section.

According to police, the teen is suspected of opening fire on a group of men from a car, when a bullet struck the innocent man nearby the buttocks.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).