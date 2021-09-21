Teen stabbed while walking girlfriend to school in the Bronx: NYPD

Police outside a Bronx school after a teen was stabbed nearby on Sept. 21, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Credit: PIX11)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A teenager was stabbed multiple times while walking his girlfriend to school in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near Pugsley and Seaward avenues in Castle Hill, according to the NYPD. Several high schools, including Bronx Community High School, are located in a building right near the intersection.

A group of individuals approached the 16-year-old and stabbed him in the back and hip, police said.

The teen was taken to a hospital by private means, according to police. He was listed in stable condition.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday night.

The investigation remained active.Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).