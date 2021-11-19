Teen stabbed by student inside Bronx high school: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was stabbed during a fight with another student inside a Bronx high school on Friday, police said.

Police were called to Walton High School on Reservoir Avenue just before 1 p.m.

The students were fighting when the 15-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the 14-year-old, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges were pending Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told PIX11 News the school has the correct number of safety officers on staff, but additional security, along with counseling services, will be provided beginning Monday.

“Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident on the Walton Campus today. The student is in stable condition and we will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, as well as work closely with the NYPD on their investigation,” the spokesperson said.