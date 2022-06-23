PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The attacker slashed her in her chin and left arm before taking her cellphone and necklace. She was taken to a hospital, where she was listed to be in stable condition.

The suspect, who ran off, was last seen wearing an all-black outfit, officials said. An investigation is ongoing, as no arrests have been made.

