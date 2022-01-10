Teen shot twice on train in Bronx: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file

THE BRONX — An 18-year-old rider was shot on a subway in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police said.

The teenage boy was shot in the abdomen and the arm while on a No. 2 train near the Bronx Park East station, an NYPD detective said. He got off at the Allerton Avenue station and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two suspects stayed on the train, police said. No arrests have been made.

Officials have not yet released a description of the suspects.

Service on the No. 2 line was delayed or rerouted while the NYPD responded.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

