Teen shot twice on train in Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX — An 18-year-old rider was shot on a subway in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police said.

The teenage boy was shot in the abdomen and the arm while on a No. 2 train near the Bronx Park East station, an NYPD detective said. He got off at the Allerton Avenue station and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two suspects stayed on the train, police said. No arrests have been made.

Officials have not yet released a description of the suspects.

Service on the No. 2 line was delayed or rerouted while the NYPD responded.

