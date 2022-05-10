HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said.

The teen was shot in the chest at West 170th Street and Ogden Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim got into a dispute with the suspect prior to the shooting, according to the NYPD.

Police have not made an arrest. No other information about the incident was immediately available.

