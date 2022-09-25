MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said.

The teen was shot in the chest in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A group of five males fled toward Oak Terrace after the shooting, police said.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

