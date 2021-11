Police tape at the scene after someone was reportedly shot in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Tuesday morning, Nov. 23, 2021. (Citizen App)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — A teen was shot in the neck while on his way to school in the Bronx Tuesday morning, police told PIX11 News.

The shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. on East 223rd Street, near Bronxwood Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.