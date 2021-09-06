Teen shot by men on scooter in the Bronx: NYPD

Bronx
Posted: / Updated:

Police said they were searching for two men seen on video on a scooter accused in the shooting of a teen, Aug. 30, 2021 (NYPD).

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police said Monday they were searching for two individuals involved in the shooting of a teenager last week.

It happened on Aug. 30 at about 6:50 p.m. near Third Avenue and 145th Street, police said.

According to the NYPD, one of the unidentified males was operating the scooter and the other was a passenger. The passenger fired a handgun and struck a 16-year-old standing on the sidewalk; he was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two men fled on the scooter, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

