Teen shot by men on scooter in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police said Monday they were searching for two individuals involved in the shooting of a teenager last week.

It happened on Aug. 30 at about 6:50 p.m. near Third Avenue and 145th Street, police said.

According to the NYPD, one of the unidentified males was operating the scooter and the other was a passenger. The passenger fired a handgun and struck a 16-year-old standing on the sidewalk; he was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The two men fled on the scooter, police said.

