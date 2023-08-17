MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at NYPD officers during a foot pursuit in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in Morrisania just after 5 p.m. Officers following up on a tip about a gun in the area responded to Union Avenue and 167th Street. Once in the area, officers approached two people, including the 17-year-old boy.

“The male 17-year-old takes off running with a firearm,” said Benjamin Gurley, deputy chief at Patrol Borough Bronx. “They run about a block and a half. As they come through a parking lot, the individual with the firearm turns around, he fires one shot at my officers. My officers then returned fire with two shots.”

The teen was taken under arrest and now faces serious charges, including attempted murder.

Gurley said the shooting was dangerous, especially given the time of day.

“This is outrageous,” Gurley said. “Behind us is a school. We have a basketball court down there. We had people out here having a barbecue. We had kids running around. This incident here could have ended very tragically.”

Gurley said miraculously no one was hurt. However, residents in the area were shaken.

Fernando Cruz, who has lived in the area for seven years, said what the 17-year-old is accused of doing is not surprising.

“The people shooting, they don’t care about anybody here. It’s a dangerous area,” Cruz said. “We are not safe here.”

“We are talking about young individuals walking around with firearms and being brazen in the community with these firearms,” Gurley said.