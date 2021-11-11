Surveillance images of a man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in Crotona Park in the Bronx on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (NYPD)

CROTONA PARK, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a child in a Bronx park as they walked home from school Monday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The 13-year-old victim was heading home after school just after 2:30 p.m. when the unidentified man approached them in Crotona Park, police said.

He grabbed the young teen, threw them to the ground and sexually assaulted them, according to authorities.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect snatched the victim’s cellphone, police said.

The teen did not know the suspect, but he is believed to be from the neighborhood, according to police sources

EMS responded and transported the child to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. The teen was treated and subsequently released, the NYPD said.

Police released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).