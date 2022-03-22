BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said.

The teen was standing in the 3000 block of Bruner Avenue in the Baychester neighborhood when he was shot in the arm at 5:53 p.m., police said.

The victim has been involved in multiple shooting incidents in the past, the NYPD said.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting.

