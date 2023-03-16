MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Thursday, police said.

The teenager was shot in the buttocks at Alexander Avenue and East 140th Street in Mott Haven around 4:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Two male suspects fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).