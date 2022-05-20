NEW YORK (PIX11) — A teenager was in police custody Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx earlier this week, multiple sources told PIX11 News.

Khyara Tay was walking into a store near Westchester Avenue and Fox Street Monday evening when she was shot by a stray bullet, police said. Officers dispatched to the scene found Tay with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died hours later.

Tay was not the intended target of the shooting, police had said. A person running down Fox Street was being chased by two people on a scooter. They passed the individual when he ducked into a building.

He then doubled back on Fox toward Westchester Avenue, police said. The passenger on the scooter opened fire, hitting the 11-year-old girl, who was walking with a family member.

Police released surveillance video of two suspects on a scooter, one of whom was seen firing shots. Meanwhile, Tay’s grief-stricken family publicly appealed for help in getting justice for their daughter.

“I’m gonna be living in pain the rest of my life,” Tay’s father said Wednesday morning at a makeshift memorial that was set up at the location where his daughter lost her life. “I want that person to suffer in pain. I don’t want him to die, I want him to suffer. He needs to suffer, man, his parents need to feel this.”

Police received a tip that led them to the teen who was taken into custody, sources said on Friday. Charges had not been filed, as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.