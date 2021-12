Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

EDENWALD, the Bronx — A 14-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a car as she was leaving a Bronx high school Wednesday night.

It happened at about 6 p.m. at Cardinal Spellman High School in the Edenwald section of the Bronx.

She was taken to the hospital, where her condition was described as critical but stable.

The driver remained on the scene and was taken into custody, police said.