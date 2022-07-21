An 18-year-old male was fatally shot in his car in the Bronx on July 21, 2022, police said. (Citizen video)

MOUNT HOPE, the BRONX (PIX11) — A teen was found fatally shot inside a car in the Bronx early Thursday morning, police said.

The 18-year-old male was in his vehicle at the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue in Mount Hope when he was killed, police said. Authorities responded to the incident at around 1:15 a.m.

A suspect in a grey shirt fled the scene on foot, police said. No other details about the shooting were available.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

