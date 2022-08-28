Oshawn Logan, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of off-duty NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury, police said. (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint.

Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury, officials said. Chowdhury suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain.

“It’s like my second, third time doing this. Third time,” Logan said, according to court documents. “I just, I’m never doing this again.”

After allegedly beating Chowdhury, the teen and other suspects who have not yet been apprehended allegedly used Chowdhury’s credit card at a Bronx store, according to the criminal complaint. Several items were purchased.

“I mean, everybody used the card,” Logan said, according to court documents.

Logan was arraigned on Saturday, officials with the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said. Prosecutors requested he be remanded. Bail was set at $50,000 cash, $120,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond at 10 percent. If bail is posted, Logan will be electronically monitored. He’s due back in court on Aug. 31.