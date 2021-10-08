Teen arrested after stabbing student at Bronx high school library: NYPD

THE BRONX — A teenager was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another student inside a Bronx high school library Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 16-year-old attacker was arrested later that night and faces charges of second-degree assault, police said.

His identity has not been released.

The teen was arguing with the 18-year-old victim in the library of the Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School on Jennings Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. The argument — which began over a phone charger — escalated and became violent, with the younger teen stabbing the victim in the back, side and leg.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was described as stable.

More school safety agents are being added to the school along with NYPD support, a Department of Education spokesman said.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, both NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident at the high school today and we are providing supports to the family and students at the school,” the spokesman said.