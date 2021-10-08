Teen arrested after stabbing student at Bronx high school library: NYPD

Bronx

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School (PIX11)

THE BRONX — A teenager was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another student inside a Bronx high school library Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 16-year-old attacker was arrested later that night and faces charges of second-degree assault, police said. 

His identity has not been released.

The teen was arguing with the 18-year-old victim in the library of the Fannie Lou Hammer Freedom High School on Jennings Street around 2:10 p.m., officials said. The argument — which began over a phone charger — escalated and became violent, with the younger teen stabbing the victim in the back, side and leg.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was described as stable.

More school safety agents are being added to the school along with NYPD support, a Department of Education spokesman said.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority, both NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident at the high school today and we are providing supports to the family and students at the school,” the spokesman said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Teen stabbed at school library

Yankees fans pumped for wild-card playoff game against Red Sox

Bronx charter school hits 100 percent staff vaccination rate

Bronx residents still recovering after Hurricane Ida

Judge orders sweeping changes at Rikers

Bronx woman struck, killed by pickup truck; driver arrested, NYPD says

More Bronx

Crime

Teen stabbed at school library

Man sits in Queens tree for more than 24 hours evading NYPD as officers negotiate

Teens injured in Harlem shooting

2 teens shot, seriously hurt in Harlem eatery

Suspect dead after Harlem hostage situation

Harlem standoff: Man in custody after shooting at officers, barricading in apartment building, officials say

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter