ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teen is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in a Bronx subway station last week, police said Monday.

The suspect, also 17, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and manslaughter in the killing of Kymani Woods on April 10, according to the NYPD.

Authorities found Woods with multiple gunshot wounds to the head, arm, and shoulder at the mezzanine level of the No. 2 train station at Burke Avenue and White Plains Road in Allerton at around 10 p.m., police said. Woods died at the hospital.

Another 17-year-old boy was shot in the incident and was taken to the hospital in stable condition with a hip injury, police said. It was unclear if the suspect was charged in the second shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.