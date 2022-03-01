MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Some business owners in the Bronx say they are being terrorized by one teenager, who has been robbing their stores multiple times in a matter of days.

An owner of Valencia Bakery in Mott Haven said her business has been targeted twice by Christopher Martinez, 18, and his friends. A violent encounter with the alleged robber on Feb. 22 resulted in her husband and co-owner suffering a concussion. The husband was rushed to the ICU and has since been released, according to authorities.

“I’m proud of my husband, he defended the business as he should,” the owner said.

Police arrested the alleged suspect that same day but after a few hours, he was released. The teenager and his friends allegedly targeted several businesses on the same block, which included a pharmacy and a restaurant, according to the police.

