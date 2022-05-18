NEW YORK (PIX 11)— A teen is accused of using a ghost gun to fatally shoot a 16-year-old girl and injure two other teens in the Bronx last month, authorities said.

Jeremiah Ryan, 17, was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges Wednesday in the shooting death of Angellyha Yambo, prosecutors said. The suspect is also accused of shooting and wounding two 17-year-old high school students.

Prosecutors allege the defendant fired six shots while arguing with two men in front of 510 East 156th Street at 1:40 p.m. on April 8. One of the bullets struck Yambo in her upper back, piercing her lung and pulmonary artery, and causing her death.

One of the teenage victims was shot in the left leg, and the other had a gunshot wound to the left buttocks, prosecutors said. The three victims were walking home from school at the time of the incident.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said the defendant allegedly used a ghost gun made of materials bought online. The firearm was untraceable because it had no serial numbers, Clark said.

Ryan was arraigned Wednesday and is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was held without bail and is due back in court in July.