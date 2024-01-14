THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $20,000 was sold in the Bronx, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket worth $19,795 was for the Take 5 Midday drawing on Saturday, Jan. 13. The ticket was sold at JB Gas & Food at 2947 Jerome Ave., according to the New York Lottery.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s Take 5 Midday drawing were 15, 17, 24, 27 and 29.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Tickets that match all five numbers drawn win the jackpot.

Take 5 drawings are held twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 since 2022. See more of his work here.