THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for two bandits who allegedly stole a man’s bank card and withdrew thousands of dollars from his account in November.

The two suspects walked up to an 81-year-old man and stole his card in front of a Bank of America on Bartow Avenue on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., authorities said. The robbers then used his card to withdraw $26,031.45 from the victim’s bank account before fleeing the scene.

The victim was unharmed in the incident, authorities said.

